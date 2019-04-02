Theresa Korzeniecki



HIGHLAND - Theresa Korzeniecki, 49, tragically passed away, along with her canine companions, Cheyenne and Jaxson, on March 27, 2019, and is now with her savior, Jesus Christ.







She was born November 11, 1969, to her father, Stephen Lockhart, who has since deceased, and mother, Patricia Lockhart. Theresa is survived by her husband, Brian, and two children, Brian Jr. and Marissa, and her nine siblings: Lisa Anne Machin and her husband, Anthony, from Highland, NY; Steven Lockhart, and his wife, Tammy, from Monroe, NY; Kevin, from Highland, NY; John, from New Paltz, NY; Thomas, from Highland, NY; Brian, from Montana; Jennifer Ayala and her husband, Jose, from New Paltz, NY; Sean, from Highland, NY; Kathleen, from Modena, NY; mother-in-law, Eileen, from Highland, NY; two sisters-in-law: Michelle Brown and her husband, Steven, from Highland, NY; Katie Reyes and husband Ruben, from Ellenville, NY; and many nephews and nieces.







Theresa was a graduate of Highland High School and a life-long resident of the Highland community. She was employed by Lutheran Care Center, Poughkeepsie, NY, and had an appetite and passion for the culinary arts, especially desserts. Her craft was enjoyed by many. She sought to improve her culinary skills by consistently enrolling in professional development courses, and also loved traveling with her family.







She had a passion for the Lord that she diligently shared with her family and members of the community. She was very active in her children's lives and always made time to attend as many of their school and sporting events, and religious activities as she could. Her family and faith were always at the forefront of her mind and heart. Family and friends among the community revered her as a nurturing, intelligent, and selfless individual who did everything with an unwavering smile. She would always light up a room with her vigor, energy, and eagerness to help others.







Brian and Theresa wed on October 15, 2006. Their marriage was centered around family, friends, faith, and love. When they met it was an instant connection. Gina McCarthy, a life-long friend, was inseparable since the first day they met in the 9th grade. This is the type of impact our beloved Theresa has left on her loved ones and the community. She will be missed by many, but we have peace knowing that she is resting peacefully in Heaven.







Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd from 3:00-7:00 pm at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will follow at 7pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 11 am at St. Denis Cemetery, 604 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction.







If you have pictures of Theresa to share in the video tribute to be played during calling hours, please upload them to: https://mchoul-my.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/personal/fishkill_mchoul_onmicrosoft_com/Eom8j39ec9RKlbsBvmgjAUwBLISmIFCRQg1XkPBRyOMYYg?e=zUDVXQ .







Donations may be made to help Theresa's family recover from their house fire. Please make checks payable to Brian Korzeniecki, PO Box A, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 or donate online at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-korzeniecki-family?.







Please visit Theresa's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 2, 2019