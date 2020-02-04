Services
Theresa Nardi


1926 - 2020
Theresa Nardi

Fishkill - Theresa Nardi, a Dutchess County resident for over 30 years and formerly of White Plains, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Pines at Poughkeepsie. She was 93.

Daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Koutrakos) Geanuracos, she was born in Bridgeport, CT on September 28, 1926. On October 16, 1943, she married Richard Nardi, Sr. in Gainesville, FL. She was predeceased by her husband on May 25, 1980.

Theresa retired as a technician for I.B.M., having worked at the company's East Fishkill site for many years.

Survivors include her son, Thomas Nardi of Germantown; her son, Richard Nardi, Jr. & his wife JoAnn of Boynton Beach, FL; her daughter, Donna Ferrara & her husband Patrick of Greensboro, NC; her daughter, Theresa Fashona & her husband Cal of Poughkeepsie; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Theresa was also predeceased by six siblings.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m.

Interment will be in White Plains Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 ().

For online tributes, please visit Theresa's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
