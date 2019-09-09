|
|
Theresa O. Binkley
Poughkeepsie - Theresa O. Binkley, 84, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on September 6, 2019. She was born in Binghamton, NY, the daughter of Frank and Mary Olszewski. Theresa graduated from Binghamton Central High School, received a B.S. in Chemistry from RIT and then a Masters in Chemical Engineering from The University of Pittsburgh. While she was attending RIT she was part of the Fencing Team and was inducted with her teammates into the RIT Sports Hall of Fame. She was employed as an engineer by IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY and had a distinguished career in which she was awarded 4 patents.
Theresa was a loving and devoted mother. She was a member of St. Martin de Porres Church, St. Martin's Senior Group, The Red Hats, and IBM Retirees. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends in the Pleasant Valley Senior Group and dominoes with her dear friend Marian. Theresa was also an avid birdwatcher and loved to travel. Her travels for IBM took her to Europe, Africa, and the Pacific Rim. She traveled with her friend Janet to Egypt, Russia, and Alaska. She also enjoyed time in the Caribbean with her daughters.
Theresa is survived by her daughters: Tracy and Jody Binkley of Hoboken, NJ and Mary (Raymond) Stefanacci of Irwin, PA. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved granddogs: Zoey and Sandy. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Frank, and beloved godson Thomas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 4-6 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Interment will be at a later date in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in Binghamton, NY. If you wish to send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help end breast cancer at https://ww5.Komen.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019