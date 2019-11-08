|
Theresa Palestro
Pleasant Valley, New York - Theresa Palestro 82 of Pleasant Valley passed away at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital on November 7, 2019.
Theresa was born March 22, 1937 in Poughkeepsie. She was the daughter of Nichola and Teresa Decandio. She married Rocco Palestro on June 8, 1958 in Poughkeepsie at Mt. Carmel Church. Rocco predeceased her on August 25, 1989.
Theresa was an avid reader who liked to donate books to local organizations.
She is survived by her son Michael Palestro and his wife Lan, her daughters Matla Galleher and her husband Chris and Paula Dubetsky and her husband Paul. Theresa is also survived by her grandsons Jay Dudetsky and his wife Victiria, Eric Dubetsky, her great grandchildren Destiny and Mary Dubetsky and her two sisters Agnes Hopkins and Anna Duncan.
Calling Hours will be Sunday November 10, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm. at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603
Inurnment will be 10am Tuesday November 12, 2019 at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Poughkeepsie, New York.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019