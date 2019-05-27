|
|
Theresa Rappa
Poughquag - Theresa Rappa, 86. a 48-year resident of Poughquag, NY, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY.
Born in New York City on December 26, 1932, she was one of four children born to the late Pietro and Filomena (DeMizio) Chiarello. Theresa married Peter Anthony Rappa on February 21, 1954 in Holy Rosary Church in New York City, who survives at the Montrose Veterans Home.
Theresa belonged to the Beekman Senior Citizen Center and enjoyed cooking, reading, and traveling.
She is survived by her husband Peter; three sons, Peter (Patricia) of Katonah, NY, Robert (Julie) of Poughquag, and Richard Rappa, also of Poughquag; six grandchildren, Rachel, Gianna, Michael, Sydney, Lorenzo, and Marissa; one brother, Pasquale Chiarello of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and Peter Chiarello, both of Brewster, NY.
Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, May 30th 4-7 PM at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 31st at 10 AM at St. John's Church, 39 East Main Street, Pawling, NY. Following the service, anyone wishing to will proceed to Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Town of Union Vale Rescue Squad, PO Box 161, Billings, NY 12510. Please put "In Memory of Theresa Rappa" on the memo line.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 27, 2019