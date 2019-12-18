|
Theresa Williams
Poughkeepsie - Theresa Williams, Sunrise 7/15/30-Sunset 12/12/19. She was born in Troy, Alabama. She was the daughter of Dewey and Lillie Bell Andrews. She married Roger E. Williams Sr. at Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, Florida in 1952. She has been a resident of Poughkeepsie since leaving Alabama with her husband Roger E. Williams Sr.
She continued her education at Alabama State College, now a University, in Montgomery, Alabama. She retired from the Poughkeepsie City School District June 1996. She was an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Poughkeepsie.
She is survived by her husband Roger E. Williams Sr.; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren plus one on the way; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; three daughters Cassandra Williams Clarke of New York State, Kerima Brown of Morrow, Georgia, and Kastina Owusu-Ansah of Middletown, NY; one son, Roger Williams Jr. (Shirley) of Hamilton, OH; one sister Ruth Willis of Milwaukee, WI; and one sister-in-law Janice Cummings of Poughkeepsie.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Lillie Bell Andrews; her son Marvin E. Williams; three brothers Dewey Andrews Jr., Harold Andrews, Charles Andrews; and one sister Lillie Mae Pennington.
A calling hour will be held Saturday December 21, 2019, 10-11am at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 15 Smith St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 with a funeral service beginning at 11am. Burial in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019