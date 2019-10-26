|
Thomas A. Baldino
Beacon - Thomas A. Baldino, a resident of Beacon for over 30 years and formerly of Connecticut, passed away on October 15, 2019 at his home. He was 84 years old.
Thomas was born on June 12, 1935 in Bridgeport, Connecticut the son of the late Dominic and Sophie Szarek Baldino. He was an alumni of the University of Connecticut and New York University. Thomas retired in 2000 as a teacher at Greenburgh Eleven USFD in Dobbs Ferry after 20 years. On July 18, 2002 he married Marcia Frahman. Marcia resides at their home in Beacon.
Tom was an accomplished guitarist and sailor. He was a band leader of a Nostalgia, a swing group, and also played in jazz groups throughout Dutchess County and New York City including the duo, T'N'T. He was also very active in the local community. He was a member of the Beacon Democratic Committee and worked with Mayor Steve Gold to have solar panels installed at Municipal Plaza. He was the past chair of the Conservation Advisory Committee for the City of Beacon. Tom was a longtime member of the Beacon Sloop Club where he received a captain's certificate of achievement. He was a captain on the Woody Guthrie Sloop for 20 years. He also received a President's Volunteer Service Award and letter from President Obama.
Tom is survived by his wife, Marcia Frahman and relatives in Italy. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Noreen O'Brien of Connecticut.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Beacon Sloop Club, located at 2 Red Flynn Drive (next to the train station), on Sunday, November 3 at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations in memory of Tom may be made to the Beacon Sloop Club for the Woody Guthrie Sloop to PO Box 527, Beacon, NY 12508.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019