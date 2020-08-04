Thomas A. Budd
Red Hook - Thomas A. Budd, 74, a lifelong resident of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home.
Tom was born on March 5, 1946, in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late Eugene E. and Edythe (Cooper) Budd Sr. A graduate of Red Hook High School, Tom went on the earn his bachelor's from Nichols College. Tom spent his career as a Banker working for Farm Credit and TD Bank. He retired in 2008.
Tom, a Vietnam War Veteran, served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972.
Active in his community, Tom was a member of numerous organizations in the Red Hook area including the Hendrick Hudson Masonic Lodge, VFW Post 7765, Rec Park Board, Community Pool Board, Alumni Association, Businessmen, Society of the Apprehension and Detention of Horse Thieves, Trustee of the Red Hook Library, Board member of the Student Aid Society, the Dutchess County Fair-Board of Directors, and a life member of St. John's Reformed Church.
Tom married Mary Kay Fraleigh on June 28, 1969 at St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook. Mary Kay survives at their home.
In addition to his loving wife, Mary Kay, Tom is survived by his children and their spouses, Stephen & Lisa Budd of Marlton, NJ, Karen & Dana Sperry of Red Hook, NY, and David & Cara Budd of Hopewell Junction, NY; his grandchildren, Abigail, Braden, Addison, Tyler, Joshua, Jackson, and Elizabeth; his brother and sister in law, Eugene Budd Jr. and Elsa; his sister in law, Joan Higgins; in addition to extended family and friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4 to 7PM. The Hendrick Hudson Masonic Lodge and Red Hook VFW will hold services beginning at 6:30PM.
A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery, Red Hook, NY.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required during all aspects of services. There will also be a limited number of people allowed within the funeral home at one time, your patience is appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, the Budd family would like donations in Tom's memory to be made to the scholarship funds to either the Red Hook Alumni Association, PO Box 353, Red Hook, NY 12571 or the Dutchess County Agricultural Society, Inc., PO Box 389, Rhinebeck, NY 12572.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
