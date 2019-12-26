|
|
Thomas Albanese
Poughkeepsie - It is with great sadness that I must say that our brother, Thomas William Albanese, 59, passed on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019 at his apartment. It is presumed he suffered a heart attack and died in his sleep.
Tom lived larger than life. He was a sports aficionado and music enthusiast. He was a huge Yankees fan, and was a member of the Legends of Vinyl Disc Jockeys Hall of Fame.
After an injury early in life, he was disabled but always wanted to be a sports' writer and DJ. He loved baseball always following the Yankees and went to as many Hudson Valley Renegades games as possible. Disco music was always in his heart. Whenever he could, he would try to go to a reunion. He had met a lot of celebrities from the Disco era. Tom also acquired, over the years, an extensive collection of sports and disco memorabilia.
Tom is survived by myself, Gerald Albanese; sisters Lori and Patricia Albanese; nephew Nicholas Albanese; and niece Diana Albanese. He was not married. Tom is now in Heaven with our father Pat, mother Dolores and brother Eugene who died after an illness as an infant.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 428, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Please visit Tom's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019