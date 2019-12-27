|
Thomas Alexander Dobbie
Lititz, PA - Thomas Alexander Dobbie, age 82, of Lititz, PA (formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY), died December 27, 2019 of pancreatic cancer.
Born October 16, 1937 in Washington, Pennsylvania, Tom was the son of the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Sommerville) Dobbie. A graduate of Washington High School, Tom was Production and Inventory Control Manager for Fargo Manufacturing Company, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. for the last 25 of his 34 years with Fargo. After retiring in 1999 Tom began a second career as a draftsman for Hudson Valley DataNet, later becoming LightTower Fiber Networks in Newburgh, NY from 1999 until 2018. He proudly served his Country as an Airman 2nd Class in the United States Air Force.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, his son Steven Francis Dobbie, and sister, Ann (Dobbie) Barrett. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy (Smith) Dobbie of Lititz; his sister Bette (Dobbie) Cahill of Troy, Ohio; his children Brian Thomas Dobbie of Ovid, NY, and Kimberly Beth (Dobbie) Neuer of Germany; his grandchildren Eva Wilbar, Alex, Brandon, and Christopher Dobbie; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Tom was a 31 year member of NYS Softball Umpires Association officiating at several State Championships; a 24 year member of the Central Hudson Valley Football Officials Association, officiating at State Championships in the Syracuse Carrier Dome; a 25 year member of the Fargo Old Timers Club; and played softball until the age of 61 in the Groundhog, Industrial and Poughkeepsie Over-45 leagues.
Interment at Forest Lawn Gardens in McMurray, PA will be a private family service.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019