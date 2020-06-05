Thomas Anthony Anzelone
Carolina Shores, NC - Carolina Shores, NC -- Thomas Anthony Anzelone, of Carolina Shores, NC, passed away at home on February 28, 2020. He was born in Poughkeepsie on January 5, 1930 to Thomas Anzelone and Mary Pretak Anzelone. On July 26, 1953, he married Paula Walsh, also of Poughkeepsie. They were happily married for 67 years and had three sons. They made their home in Poughkeepsie until 1968 when they moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL. Tom was a graduate of St. Peter's School and Poughkeepsie High School. He received certification as a tool and die maker from IBM, where he worked for 38 years, first in Poughkeepsie and later in Boca Raton, FL. At the time of his retirement in 1989, he had over 20 patents to his name. He served in the Air Force during WWII, stationed in Germany and North Africa. He had a lifelong interest in flying, learning to fly a plane as a teenager in Poughkeepsie. He loved woodworking, combining it with his interest in engineering to craft items such as precision peppermills and Grandfather clocks. He collected Z-gauge model trains and was a founding member of the Intercoastal Model Railroad Club in North Carolina. He volunteered with the Mended Hearts Association, which gives support to post-surgery heart patients. He's remembered by all his friends as a guy who always had a good story to tell. Tom is survived by his wife, Paula; his son, Kevin Anzelone (Sandra) of Erwin, NC; two grandsons, Christopher Anzelone, Erwin, NC and James Anzelone (Angela) of Garner, NC.; four great grandchildren, Cohen, Kyle, Hannah and Chloe Anzelone. Also surviving are his sisters, Dolores Privratsky of Germantown, NY and Charlotte Christman of Wappinger's Falls, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. Sadly, he was predeceased by two sons, Jeffery and Todd Anzelone, and his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Virginia Anzelone of Shallotte, NC. Due to the current situation, a private memorial service and burial will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be managed by Joseph J. Darrow Funeral Home, Inc., 39 South Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie. 845-452-1840. To send an online condolence please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.