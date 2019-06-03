|
|
Thomas Branning
Marlboro - Thomas Robert "Poppy" Branning of Marlboro New York passed away at home after a short illness Saturday, June 1st surrounded by his loving family. Born December 27th 1945 in Honesdale, PA, to the late Robert and Doris Branning.
Tom is a Navy veteran who served his country in the Vietnam Conflict. He always said how much he loved serving his country and had countless stories about his experience. Tom was retired from Central Hudson where he worked for 35 years.
He is survived by is loving and devoted wife Mary Branning. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 24th. He is also survived by his daughter Kimberly Greiner her husband George Greiner, and grandson Kyle Greiner who was the apple of his eye.
He was an avid golfer who enjoyed being out on the greens with his friends. He loved hunting and fishing but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a master woodworker by hobby.
Tom is also survived by: sister Betty Volpe of Marlboro, brother John Branning and wife Dotti of Palm Coast Florida, Laurie Agunzo and husband Tom of New Windsor, Jeff Branning of Monticello, Brother in law John Rutigliano of Marlboro. Sister-in-law Nancy Paiser, brother-in-law Thomas Douglas, sister-in-law Donna & Radek Garlicki, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. Tom was predeceased by his sister Cathy Rutigliano, brother-in-law Lee Paiser, and brother-in-law Joseph Volpe.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care and compassion he received from all his doctors.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The or The .
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4pm-8pm at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Wednesday morning at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro with Reverend Thomas K. Dicks officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 3, 2019