Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Thomas C. Apjohn


1943 - 2019
Thomas C. Apjohn Obituary
Thomas C. Apjohn

Rhinebeck - Rhinebeck- Thomas C. Apjohn, 76, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at home in Rhinebeck.

Born May 25, 1943 in Catskill, he was the son of Cecil and Helen Apjohn.

Tom worked for Silverlake Dairy in Red Hook for many years and has continued to work at Holy Cow in Red Hook. He also worked for the Town of Milan Highway Department.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Elise (Lamoureux) Apjohn of Rhinebeck; a son Darin Apjohn; step-children Kimberly Foster, Doris Myhand, and Kenneth Grey. He is also survived by a close friend Mary Powers and her children Jeramiah, William and Sparrow. He was predeceased by a son Thomas Apjohn

Calling Hours are Thursday, August 29th, 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck.

To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
