Thomas Chadwell
DOVER PLAINS - Thomas L Chadwell, 68, of Dover Plains, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Putnam Hospital. Born in Sharon, CT. on April 22, 1952. He was a son of the late Elias Chadwell and Eileen Thompson.
He is survived by his daughter Amy Hunt and husband Ray of Prosper, TX. and their children Tyler and Justice Hunt, His son Aaron Chadwell and wife Dana and their children Taylor and Cameron Chadwell, Coleman, Ty, and Quinn VanDeBogart, his son Mark Chadwell and wife Corinne of Clinton Corners and son Shane Benson, his daughter Tia Shoemaker and husband Jim of Raleigh NC. He is predeceased by his son Eric Donaldson and survived by his children Eric and Sarah. He is also survived by his sisters Nancy Clum and Diane Massarone of Millbrook, Pam Hurst of Wilmington, NC, Cindy Budd of Poughkeepsie, and predeceased by his brother Mike Chadwell.
Tom graduated from Millbrook High School in 1970 and was an outdoorsman from his youth. He gained an appreciation for the outdoors growing up within the Millbrook fox hunt culture, which his grandfather, father, and uncles were heavily involved in as he cared for and showed fox hounds at an early age. He started his career as an electrician in Millbrook while being a dedicated member of the Millbrook Fire Department and serving as chief from 1981-1984. After that, Tom followed his roots and passion to Union Vale where he worked for the Clove Valley Rod and Gun Club where he became manager in 1988, and held that position until he retired in 2013. Tom was a true family man, and the footprints he left in our life's will remain in our hearts and memories forever.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5 from 1 - 5 pm at the Millbrook Fire House, 20 Front St., Millbrook.
