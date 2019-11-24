|
Thomas D. Hare
Newburgh - Thomas D. Hare, 73, entered into rest Thursday, November 21, 2019. The son of the late Leonard and Eleanor (Foster) Hare, he was born October 19, 1946 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Thomas was a proud Veteran who served in the United States Army as a Sergeant during Vietnam from 1968-1973. He was a member of Black Rock and Bethlehem Gun Clubs, Newburgh AmVets, the , American Legion, and the GoodFellow Dartball team.
Tom was a true outdoorsman. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was the most courageous and brave husband, father, and grandfather who fought cancer valiantly to stay with his beloved family. It is truly an honor to call him dad, husband, brother, uncle, and friend. The joy of his life was his grandson, Vincent Thomas Hare, whom he loved with all of his heart. The sight of him always brought a smile to his face. His son Mike would always seek his father's advice on projects because of his abundant skills, knowledge, and the joy of working with his dad. He truly will be greatly missed. A special thanks to the acute care unit at Beacon Wingate for their excellent care, as well as George at St. Luke's for his excellent care.
He is survived by his loving wife Angela (Guadagno) Hare; son Michael and his wife JoAnn; brothers Leonard Hare and his wife Jan and Jeff Hare and his wife Sharon; brother in law Ralph Porter and Al and Marie Guadagno; grandson and joy of his life, Vincent Thomas Hare; nephews Jason and Danny; and nieces Megan, Amy, and Erin. In addition to his parents Tom is predeceased by his sister Donna Porter.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 26 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019