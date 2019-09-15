Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
1947 - 2019
Thomas E. McGrath Obituary
Thomas E. McGrath

Verbank - Thomas E. McGrath Sr. 72 entered into Eternal Rest surrounded by his family on September 11, 2019 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Tom was born January 13, 1947, to David J, and Emma Sniffen MacGrath

Tom worked at Grand Union Co and Vassar College for many years.

He was a avid golfer, and bowler, bowling on the Wednesday morning "Three Man League" in Poughkeepsie. Tom was also a big sports enthusiast and fan of his favorite teams the NY Giants, NY Yankees, and NY Knicks . Besides his favorite teams, Tom always loved watching his children play in their high school years of sports. He was a #1 fan of Millbrook sports. He really loved his animals especially his dogs. Tom will forever be held in his family and friends hearts as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He married Elizabeth M. Reeves on July 9, 1983 in Poughkeepsie NY. who survives at home.

Tom is also survived by his children Susan Beard (David) of Pleasantville, Tennessee, Matthew McGrath (Victoria) of Middletown, NY, Katherine Teal (Paul) of Pleasant Valley, NY, Elizabeth McGrath and her fiancé Brian Kravic of Stormville NY and Patricia McGrath and her significant other Matthew Walsh of Lagrangeville, NY.

His grandchildren are Taegen Beard, Riley and Brady McGrath, Ava and Hudson Teal.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, his brother Hank McGrath, and his son Thomas McGrath Jr.

Visitation and service will be held on September 18, 2019 at Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc.371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 from 4pm to 8pm with a service at 8pm.

The family wishes to thank the Dr.'s and staff of MHRH who cared for Tom during his last days of life.

In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution to your choice of any animal rescue. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
