Thomas E. Osterhoudt
Millbrook - Thomas E. Osterhoudt, 57, of Millbrook, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Poughkeepsie April 17, 1962, the son of Edward Osterhoudt and Stella Kyrimes. He was employed at Green Haven Correctional Facility as a corrections officer. He was an exceptional person who wouldn't say no to any requests.
He is survived by his mother, Stella M. Osterhoudt of Wappingers Falls, and several cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church, Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial Wappingers Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020