Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Osterhoudt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Osterhoudt


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Osterhoudt Obituary
Thomas E. Osterhoudt

Millbrook - Thomas E. Osterhoudt, 57, of Millbrook, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Poughkeepsie April 17, 1962, the son of Edward Osterhoudt and Stella Kyrimes. He was employed at Green Haven Correctional Facility as a corrections officer. He was an exceptional person who wouldn't say no to any requests.

He is survived by his mother, Stella M. Osterhoudt of Wappingers Falls, and several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church, Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial Wappingers Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -