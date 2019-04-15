|
Thomas E. Toth
Wappingers Falls - Thomas Edward Toth, 44, a resident of Wappingers Falls and formerly of Yonkers, was taken home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Thomas was born on May 22, 1974 to Thomas James Toth and Carolyn (Eliassen) Toth in Yonkers, New York.
Thomas attended Roy C. Ketcham H.S. in Wappingers Falls; upon graduation Thomas worked much of his professional life at SUNY Purchase where he last served as an HVAC mechanic. He also attended Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Wappingers Falls.
Tommy "Thomasedward" (as he was called by those closest to him) had many loves and interests; his greatest love was his son Ayden Thomas. In addition to his family Tommy loved the outdoors. As a child he spent many summers at Camp-of-the-Woods in the Adirondack Mountains. He loved motorcycles and riding ATV's with his brothers. In his youth Tommy was a well-rounded athlete playing multiple sports and was an avid skier. He also enjoyed fishing and boating. Above all, "Thomasedward" loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his charming smile, big heart and willingness to help a friend in need.
Thomas is survived by his loving son, Ayden Thomas who was the light of his life; parents, Thomas and Carolyn of Wappingers Falls; grandmother, Agnes Eliassen of Yonkers; brother, Michael James and sister-in-law, Meghann of Hopewell Junction; sister, Michelle Ann of Haverstraw; brother, Jonathan Robert of Wappingers Falls; his nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Michael Jr., Gabriel, Kristina (Tina), Katelynn and Jayden. He is also survived by many close aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Thomas was predeceased by his infant son Nicholas Toth, maternal grandfather, Edward Eliassen and grandparents, Minerva Toth and Louis Ferrari.
He will be missed by many but will remain in our hearts forever. WE LOVE YOU THOMASEDWARD!
Family will receive their friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Church, 253 Myers Corners Road in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Route 9 in Fishkill.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019