Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Evans Obituary
Thomas Evans

Stormville - Thomas Edgar Evans, 73, an East Fishkill resident since 1974 and formerly of Carmel, died on April 9, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Mahopac on September 11, 1945, he was the son of Russell and Hazel Evans. Tom retired after a career managing corporate facilities locally in East Fishkill, New Jersey and in Lower Manhattan. He volunteered throughout his life, coaching local sports, serving as a cub master, and most recently at the East Fishkill Community Library. He enjoyed genealogy and compiled a detailed family history.

On May 25, 1968 in Mahopac, Tom married Victoria (Netrosio) who predeceased him on January 22, 2007. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Amy Nicole Evans, who died on October 28, 2014.

Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas Evans of LaGrangeville, and Ryan Evans of Stormville; his brothers, Russ, Brent and Bruce Evans; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday at 10am at the funeral home followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.

Please visit Tom's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
