THOMAS F. AIELLO
Poughkeepsie, New York - Thomas F. Aiello, 58 years, of Poughkeepsie, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday May 30, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is sadly missed by his entire family.
He was born on Wednesday May 2, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Frank P. and Patricia West Aiello.
As a teenager Tom and his friends had a band. He played the electric guitar and sang. He was a child of the early seventies. Tom played the guitar whenever he could. He had a good ear for sound and was able to tell you who sang what song and what they were doing today. He loved music, especially music by Iggy Pop.
Tom started his career as a young man in Detroit Michigan at Bob Maxey's Lincoln Mercury as a Ford Parts Counterman. Tom spent his whole career working at Ford Dealerships. He knew Ford part numbers by heart, he was great at it and he knew he was the best. Tom currently was employed as a Ford Parts Manager for Pleasantville Ford in Pleasantville, NY. Thank you for all you have done for Tom during his illness.
In 1993, Tom and Jo Ann were working together in the Parts Department at Pleasant Valley Ford, where they fell in love. On March 19, 2011 after being together for 18 years, Tom married the love of his life, Jo Ann Brinkerhoff in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Tom was a local resident since 1990 previously from Detroit, Michigan. He was an avid collector of toy cars, having a man cave of wall to wall cars. Also collecting anything Ford related. He loved the older type cars, especially cars with fins. He also loved watching NASCAR Races, Mark Martin was always his favorite. He was a big JETS, METS and Detroit Lions Fan.
Survivors Include his wife Jo Ann Aiello of Poughkeepsie, his stepchildren Heather M. Pelton and her significant other Eric Welch of Poughkeepsie, Shaun R. Pelton and his fiancé Jamie McDowell of Poughkeepsie, Timothy M. Pelton of Poughkeepsie, Tracy L. Tietje and husband Gregg of Poughkeepsie, Tom's brother Frank Aiello and his wife Naira of Florida and his sisters Lucinda Abra of Catskill and Chrisann Lohrman of Florida.
Thomas is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 2 nieces and 3 nephews. Thomas was predeceased by his niece Alexis Sisniega
The family would like to thank the many Nurses, Doctors, Healthcare Workers and Hospice. A Very Special Thank you to Dr. Rachmalla, Stacy, Maggie and her entire staff also Dr.Papadopoulos and his great staff. You are all like family.
Due to the underlying circumstances, services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Thomas's life at a later day to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.