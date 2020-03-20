|
Thomas H. Strudwick
Wappingers Falls - Thomas Hyde Strudwick of Wappingers Falls, NY passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. Tom was born December 1, 1930 to Virginia Hyde and Herman Strudwick of Sea Girt, New Jersey.
His beloved High School sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Nora Zeller Strudwick, predeceased him, as did his two special Great Pyrenees dogs, Caesar and Zachary. Tom is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Samuel Blackmore of Holliston, Mass, his daughter and son-in-law Marcie and James (Chip) Carroll of Hopewell Junction, NY, his daughter and her fiancé, Susan Strudwick and Chris Tobin of Earlton, NY, his daughter and son-in-law Jane and JB Jones III of Blacksburg, VA and his son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Renee Strudwick of Gallatin, NY. Pop-Pop was much loved by his eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Tom is also survived by his friend and partner Joan Hall of New Paltz, NY and his brother James Strudwick and sister-in-law Patricia Kula of Roanoke, VA.
Tom graduated from Manasquan High School in New Jersey and moved on to receive his BS in Metallurgical Engineering from Drexel University. He then went on to serve non-combat in the US Army from 1952-54. The bulk of his career was spent with IBM working closely in the SMP group doing crystal growth research. Tom had many friends in that group and following retirement, they continued to socialize on the golf course.
His long life led him to enjoy a variety of unique activities including bass fishing on the Hudson River, playing the violin and ukulele and volunteering for Search and Rescue with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Tom and Nora were proficient ballroom dancers and both enjoyed music immensely. Tom was also quite mechanical and refused to hand off or give up on almost any problem. He used these skills to support the Facilities Committee of the First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls where he was a member for 59 years. His strong faith led him to study some theology as well as serve as both elder and deacon in the church.
Tom moved to New Paltz in 2013. He will be dearly missed and remembered forever by those who loved and cared for him.
A private viewing and burial service was held Friday, March 20, 2020 The family is planning a public Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Fischer Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station, PO Box 220, New York, NY 10150 (alzinfo.org) or the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements are under are the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020