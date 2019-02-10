Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Miller & Son FH, Inc.
371 Hooker Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
William G. Miller & Son FH, Inc.
371 Hooker Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie - Son of Charles Thomas Cullen and Theresa Isabella Lemak. He was 71. Tom was a Sergeant e5 in the US Army for 7 years (1965-1972) and was deployed in the Vietnam War for 4 years. He was awarded 3 purple hearts for his service. Tom also was a Captain in the Poughkeepsie Fire Department. He was a member of the VFW Post 170, American Legion Post 1302 & 186 (Brooksville, FL), Exempts Fireman's Association and Young American Hose Company #6. Tom married Eileen LaRegina on July 10, 1971 in Poughkeepsie. He loved to play golf and poker.

Tom was predeceased by his brothers, Charles, Louis & Roy. Tom is survived by his wife Eileen Cullen, two daughters Lisa Kent and significant other Dennis & Tina and Larry Pendelton Jr, son Rick Kent and significant other Jill, two sisters Shirley Perrotta & Theresa Newkirk, 7 grandchildren Pat & Jenna, Dan, Josh, Larry III, Diamond, Alexis, & Jacob, and 3 great-grandchildren Payton, Makaila & Dylan, as well as several nieces and nephews, special friend Meatball aka Thomas Wood & Jill's children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at William G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY on Monday, Feb 11 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Services will Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery with Military Honors. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
