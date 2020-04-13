|
|
Thomas J. Curatolo
Poughkeepsie - After a long and full life, Thomas J. Curatolo, 93, passed away at his home on April 10, 2020. A lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie and a WWII veteran, Tom was born on April 19, 1926. He was the son of the late Lena Cavaretta Curatolo and Salvatore Curatolo, and brother to Josephine and James Curatolo, who have predeceased him, and Victoria Platania. On October 1, 1950, Tom married his beloved wife of 69 years, Teresa M. Carrazzone of Millbrook, NY. He is survived by his wife and two children, Thomas J Curatolo, Jr and Lynne Curatolo Bartolucci, daughter-in-law Peggy, son-in-law Ray, and grandchildren Isabel, Raymond and Amanda.
Tom worked for IBM for over 30 years until his retirement. He was also an avid musician, playing in local bands and providing drum instruction to students of all ages. In retirement, Tom learned hydroponic gardening and his magnificent garden was featured numerous times in the Poughkeepsie Journal.
Due to the current health care crisis a private burial will be held at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Millbrook, NY and a memorial service in celebration of Tom's life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home. Should you wish to send an online condolence, please visit their website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020