|
|
Thomas J. Gutierrez
Gallatin - Thomas J. Gutierrez, 74, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Thomas has been a resident of Gallatin for 48 years and had previously lived on Long Island. His first business was G Electronics in 1964. He was also owner operator of Roadrunner TV. Upon moving to Gallatin, he started his third business, Gallatin Pump & Electric and eventually retired from the New York State Thruway Authority. He was a Lieutenant in a Long Island Fire Department and a member of the Milan Fire Department where he also served as secretary/treasurer. He also was a charter member of Milan Rescue Squad. Tom was a very talented person who built his own home in Gallatin; he enjoyed boating, was a certified scuba diver and was able to fix anything.
He was born July 2, 1945 in Freeport, NY.
On January 22, 1966, he married Margaret Webb.
He is survived by his wife Marge of Gallatin; a son Thomas J. Gutierrez, Jr., and his wife Melissa of Copake; a daughter Jean Gutierrez and her wife Billie Greene of Richmond, VA.; three grandchildren, Alexander and Madison Gutierrez, and Stefanie (Bill) Iannone, and their children Jackson and Sophia; a brother-in-law Larry Webb; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Thomas and Linda Moore; and several nieces and nephews and cousins. His sister-in-law Jackie Webb predeceased him.
Calling hours are Monday, 5:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY 12572.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 11:30 AM, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 7411 S. Broadway, Red Hook. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery Pine Plains.
Memorial donations may be made to the Milan Rescue Squad, 900 Route 199, Milan, NY 12571
To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019