Thomas J. Jouvanis
Rhinebeck - Thomas J. Jouvanis, 91, a 25 year resident of Rhinebeck, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Thompson House, Rhinebeck.
Tom was originally from Brooklyn and Manhattan. At the age of 17 Tom enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served from 1946-1948 and again from 1950-1951. He continued to serve in the Marine Reserves until 1955.
Between his two tours of duty, Tom moved to Michigan to work in the auto industry. After his second tour of duty, he returned to New York and held a variety of jobs until he entered into the computer industry in the 1970's. He worked as a computer specialist for the board of education and the City of New York for 20 years.
Born November 17, 1928 in New York, he was the son of James and Heleni Jouvanis.
Tom is survived by his wife Catherine Jouvanis of Rhinebeck; a son Peter Zafirides of Queens; A brother Nick Jouvanis and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son Michael and a sister Agatha.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck. To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com
