1/1
Thomas J. Jouvanis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Jouvanis

Rhinebeck - Thomas J. Jouvanis, 91, a 25 year resident of Rhinebeck, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Thompson House, Rhinebeck.

Tom was originally from Brooklyn and Manhattan. At the age of 17 Tom enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served from 1946-1948 and again from 1950-1951. He continued to serve in the Marine Reserves until 1955.

Between his two tours of duty, Tom moved to Michigan to work in the auto industry. After his second tour of duty, he returned to New York and held a variety of jobs until he entered into the computer industry in the 1970's. He worked as a computer specialist for the board of education and the City of New York for 20 years.

Born November 17, 1928 in New York, he was the son of James and Heleni Jouvanis.

Tom is survived by his wife Catherine Jouvanis of Rhinebeck; a son Peter Zafirides of Queens; A brother Nick Jouvanis and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son Michael and a sister Agatha.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck. To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved