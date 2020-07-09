Thomas J. Ninnie
Beacon - Thomas J. Ninnie, devoted husband, father and grandfather, died July 6, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving and adoring family after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was 66.
Born February 18, 1954 in Beacon. He was the son of the late Armand Ninnie and Carolyn Powell Ninnie.
On October 18, 1975, at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Cold Spring, he married his life partner, Betsey VanTassel Ninnie, who survives at home. They have been married for 44 years.
Tommy is also survived by his loving daughters, Jennifer Anne Ninnie Edge and her husband, Jason Edge of Beacon and Alison Marie Neilson and her husband, Chris Neilson of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Tommy was best known and admired for his role as a devoted, adoring and loving grandpa to Dylan J. Edge and Kimberly M. Edge of Beacon and Christopher Neilson Jr. of Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Tommy also leaves behind two brothers, Michael Ninnie and his wife Mary, David Ninnie and a sister in law, Karen Ninnie, his Uncle Gene Ninnie and his wife Betty, his Aunt Nancy Powell, several cousins as well as a niece and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was also predeceased by his grandparents Eugene Ninnie and Philomena Ninnie, a brother, Jeffrey Ninnie, his nephew, Kevin Ninnie and his Uncle George "Spud" Powell.
Tommy was the proud third generation owner of Central Construction of Beacon, which recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary. The "Shop" was his hangout and sanctuary, it holds many great memories for all. He was also a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 137. Tommy was also the proud owner of Catherine Street Properties and his newest company and passion, Prime Collectable.
Tommy loved many simple things in life, like ice-cream, chili dogs, gun shows, and spending quality time with his family, friends and especially those most precious to him, his grandchildren. Tommy was the most amazing story teller. He really knew how to make you laugh. He had many new and lifelong friendships that he cherished, which are too many to name. In particular, the family would like to thank his three lifelong closest friends who were more like family to him, Tom Elias, Billy Percacciolo and Pete Rutkowski for their support and motivation to Tommy in this last month, day or night. Your kindness and friendship is very much appreciated.
Tommy's fairness, kindness, loyalty, selflessness, generosity, and strength will leave a lasting impression on all that knew him and these same traits he passed on to his daughters and especially his grandchildren. He will forever deeply be missed by all that loved and knew him. Rest easy, we got it from here.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made St. John's Church, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, New York.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, July 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing is required and capacity is limited. Attendees should be prepared for a possible waiting period. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC, Beacon, New York.