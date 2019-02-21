|
Thomas J. O'Shea
Salt Point -
Thomas J. O'Shea, 90, of Salt Point, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital.
Thomas was born in Jamaica, Queens on February 8, 1929 to the late Thomas J. and Ethel (Mahoney) O'Shea Sr.
Thomas was proudly enlisted in the Army from 1952 to 1954 where he took care of burn victims. He later married Edith Machata on December 12, 1970 in Northvale, N.J.
Thomas was an accomplished journalist. He started his career working for the Long Island Press and Star Journal, from there he went on to write for the company newspaper, Candid at General Foods, in White Plains. He also wrote for Gaines Dog Food where he wrote many articles on all the different dog breeds, kennels and the owners. He later worked with the Westminster Kennel Club. Together with his wife, Edith, they ran the hospitality suites for everyone involved in the show for 20 years. After retirement he went to work for the Taconic Press in Millbrook. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to many antique shows and being members of the Town of Washington and Town of Clinton Historical Society.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Edith; daughter, Katie and her husband, Jon Filosa Sr.; and their two children, Jon Jr. and Anabelle. Also surviving are Barbara Taylor and her family and Michael O'Shea and his family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to , at Stjude.org
For directions and to leave an online condolence please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019