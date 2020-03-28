|
Thomas J. Popavero Jr.
Poughkeepsie, New York - On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Thomas J. Popavero Jr., CPA, loving husband and devoted father passed away at home in the care of hospice after a brief illness at age 75.
Tom was born on August 3, 1944 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Thomas and Vincenzina (Vicky Fiore) Popavero. A lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, he graduated from Poughkeepsie High School, served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1965 and received his B.S. in Accountancy from Marist College in 1977. He obtained his CPA license and with true grit and determination went on to establish a successful CPA practice for over 40 years. He was well known and well loved by many in the area.
He was married to Elizabeth J. Halstead from 1974 until her death in 2001. They had three children: a daughter, Renée and two sons, Bryan and Michael. In 2009, he married Lorraine Mort and was happily married until his passing.
He was a member of the Mid-Hudson Chapter of New York State Society of CPAs, serving as a President for one term. He was a former member of the Town of Poughkeepsie Lions Club, serving both as President and Treasurer. Tom was affiliated with other local organizations including the Elks Club and Italian Center; and was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for many years.
Tom was a hard worker who was dedicated to his clients and was determined to provide for his family and loved ones. A truly generous spirit, he always wanted those around him to be happy and had no problem talking to those he didn't know! Tom was an avid sports fan who had a love for basketball and baseball. He enjoyed attending Marist College basketball games as well as playing the game himself - he was known for his jump shot! Tom was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees since the days of Mickey Mantle, his all-time favorite player. He loved going on cruises and traveling with his wife and friends; some of his favorite destinations included Aruba, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Atlantic City. Music and live entertainment brought Tom peace-of-mind, whether it was relaxing in the backyard listening to the radio or taking in a performance at a theater or local venue, it would always bring a smile to his face. And what a beautiful smile it was! Above all, he loved to be surrounded by his family as nothing brought him more pride and joy.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lorraine Popavero; his daughter Renée Anderson and fiancé John Beccia III; his sons Bryan and Michael Popavero; his step-daughter Alison and husband Dan Costello, and their children Cooper and Bennett; his step-son Jay Mort and fiancée Samantha Moses; his sister Sally Ann Rebl, nephew David and wife Michele Rebl, and their children, niece Kari Rebl; his sister-in-law Charlene Palmer; as well as other members of his extended family.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth Jeanne Popavero; his parents Tom and Vicky; his uncle Louie Fiore; his brother-in-law's David Rebl and Richard Neville Palmer; numerous aunts, uncles and other loved ones.
Tom will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Services and arrangements are to be determined as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or Hudson Valley Hospice.
As long as we live, he too will live, for he is now a part of us, as we remember him.
Local arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020