Thomas J. Scianna
Beacon -
Thomas J. Scianna, 25, of Beacon, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
He was born in Poughkeepsie June 14, 1995, the son of Thomas F. Scianna and Michele Fasce. Formerly of Wappingers Falls, he was employed as a truck driver, and also worked at Valvoline in Wappingers Falls. He enjoyed video game tournaments and baseball, and was a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School.
Surviving are his parents of Beacon, a daughter, Chelsea Scianna, a sister, Kyra-Lee Scianna, a brother, Michael Scianna, all of Beacon, grandmother, Barbara Fasce of Hopewell Junction, a niece Brynn-Lee Scianna, and several aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home, Inc. 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM. Services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com