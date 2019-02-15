|
Thomas Joseph Armstrong
Marietta, GA - Thomas Joseph Armstrong, 90, of Marietta, Georgia and formerly of Beaver Falls, PA and Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on Monday, February 4, after a two-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born on January 17, 1929 in Poughkeepsie, the eldest son of Thomas L.B. and Mary K. Armstrong. He has 8 siblings: Mary A. Hart (Johnstown, NY); Louise A. Mensler (Poughkeepsie, NY); Charles J (Rosendale, NY); Sister Barbara Armstrong (Mendem, NJ); and Joseph and Mae Armstrong (Poughkeepsie, NY).
His brothers, John and George Armstrong, and sister, Margaret Linscott, predeceased him.
On January 21, 1956 at Regina Coeli Church, Hyde Park, NY, he married the former Joyce Anne O'Rourke. His wife predeceased him in 2005.
Tom is survived by his children, Thomas H., Robert W., and Laura A. Gibson, and grandchildren, Christopher, Robert, Jacob, Jeremy and Samuel. He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Armstrong had a career at IBM for more than 30 years. A volunteer firefighter, he served as an Assistant Volunteer Chief of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department.
He also proudly served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary in New Bern, NC and Delray Beach, FL.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial calling hours will be Friday March 8, from 4 to 7pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9 Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Saturday, March 9th at Regina Coeli Church, Hyde Park. Fr. Michael Morris will officiate.
Burial in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 (www.apdaparkinsons.org)
For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 15 to Mar. 3, 2019