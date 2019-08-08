|
Thomas Joseph Kilink
Fishkill, New York - Thomas Joseph Klink 89 of Fishkill died August 6, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Jersey City New Jersey on March 18, 1930, he was the son of the late John Thomas and Frieda Luty Klink.
Thomas has been a local resident since 1964 previously of Neptune New Jersey. Thomas was a graduate of Newark College of Engineering
Thomas was a United States Veteran serving his Country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War..
Thomas was a Electrical Engineer at IBM East Fishkill retiring in 2001.
On July 1, 1956 in Rosedale Queens Thomas married Joan E. Michel, she survives at home.
Thomas was a member of the American Legion in Beacon, New York, and avid reader and history buff.
Thomas is Survived by his wife Joan of Fishkill, his children Joan Amendola and her husband Anthony of Wappingers, Karen Newhard and her husband Michael of Hopewell, Jct, her daughter Laura Moody and her husband Scott of Hopewell, Jct, her six grandchildren Joseph, Anthony, Matthew, Emily, Stephen, Megan, Racheal and great granddaughter Mackenzie.
Thomas was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Klink in 1997 and her brothers and sisters.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday August 8, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Graveside service will be 11am Friday August 9, 2019 at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Fishkill, New York.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 8, 2019