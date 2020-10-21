1/1
Wappingers Falls - Thomas "TJ" Krisko, 40, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Monday in the town of Kent. He was born in Beacon June 26, 1980, the son of Thomas Krisko and Ellen Kiefer. TJ, as he was best known, was self employed doing plumbing work and construction jobs. He graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School. Surviving are his father, Thomas Krisko, his mother, Ellen Lena (Michael), a son, Frederic Krisko, a sister, Jessica Krisko, an uncle, Brian Kiefer, and 2 aunts, Stephanie Kiefer(Georgette) and Debbie Clark(Jeff). Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, thursday from 4 to 7 PM. Prayer services will be at 4:30 PM.Proper distancing and face masks must be worn. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
