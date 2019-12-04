|
Thomas L. Cihi
Pleasant Valley - After a short illness Thomas L. Cihi suddenly passed from this life on Friday Nov.22, 2019.Thomas L. Cihi was born in Yonkers,NY.On Feb.23,1944. He is survived by his wife Gretchen Cihi in Pleasant Valley NY. and His daughter Chrissy Cihi in Hyde park NY. His sister Joan Maliniak and brother in law Stephen Maliniak reside in Thornwood NY.
Thomas Cihi was a beloved member of a large extended family dispersed throughout the country.Thomas's professional career began as a draftsman with Burnham Corp. in Irvington, NY.
Later in his career Thomas elected to retrain and pursue a gratifying position in healthcare. Most recently working at Saint Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie NY.
After retirement Thomas continued as a volunteer at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie NY. During the last weeks of his life,Thomas's family was reminded of Thomas important contribution as hospital staff recalled Thomas kindness and help. "Thomas often said that this work was his favorite"!
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St. in Poughkeepsie NY at 1pm.
Instead of flowers please make donations to Anderson Center For Autism,4885 Rt.9 PO Box 367, Staatsburg, NY12580. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019