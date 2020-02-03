|
|
Thomas LaRose
Highland - Thomas LaRose, 73, a sixty-two-year resident of Highland passed away on February 1, 2020 in Buffalo, NY.
Tom was born in the Bronx, NY on August 24, 1946, to Rupert and Carolyn LaRose. He was the 5th of their 8 children.
Tom was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 and served his country in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged in 1972.
Thereafter, he attended Marist College in Poughkeepsie where he met his future wife Christine Woisin. They graduated together and were married in the Marist College Chapel in October of 1973. Tom and Chris were married for over 31 years until her death in 2005.
Tom's first career was with IBM in Poughkeepsie where he worked primarily as a software programmer for nearly twenty years. He later joined the electrical repair team at the US Postal Service where he worked until his retirement.
He was a loving father to his three children: daughter Catherine LaRose & son-in-law Jason Gubi of Maryland; son Matthew of Queens, NY; and son Timothy & daughter-in-law Alessa Hobler of Massachusetts.
Tom is also survived by his beloved grandson, Jude Alexander, his sister Lillian Boltri of Erie County, NY and his brother Raymond of Oregon and many nieces & nephews, grand-nieces & grand-nephews.
His family will miss his generosity, calm demeanor, and optimistic outlook on life as well as his dry sense of humor and love of all things Disney.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 4th from 4:00 to 8:00p.m. at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland, NY 12528. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, February 5th at 10am at St. Augustines Church, Highland, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in Tom's name be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org).
For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020