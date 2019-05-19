|
Thomas M. Hart
Hyde Park - Thomas M. Hart (Tom) age 67, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on May 17, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born August 18,1951 in Poughkeepsie NY to Richard and Dorothy Hart. He was a graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School, class of 1969, where he played both baseball and football. Thomas was a Sergeant in the U.S Army and a Vietnam Veteran. He also served time in Korea where he was honored for his time rebuilding orphanages. He spent most of his life in Hyde Park, except for the time he lived in San Clemente, CA fulfilling his passion as a motorcycle mechanic. Tom loved his motorcycles especially his Harley Davidson. After returning back to Hyde Park, Tom continued his passion as a mechanic working for various motorcycle shops and for Lincoln Mercury as an auto mechanic.
He is survived by his mother Dorothy Hart, his daughter Terri Hart, his brothers Richard Hart (Janina), Patrick Hart and Timothy Hart (Theresa), his sister Donna Hart (Richard Buotte) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Richard E Hart and bother Daniel Hart. Memorial donations can be made in Thomas's name to VA Hudson Valley Health Care Services Montrose Campus 2094 Albany Post Rd, Montrose NY 10548 or at www.volunteer.va.gov.
Services will be Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 4pm-7pm. Arrangements entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 845-452-1840. To send online condolences visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019