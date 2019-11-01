|
|
Thomas M. Larkin
Montrose, NY - Thomas M. Larkin, 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at NY-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, NY.
He was born on May 1, 1945 in Yonkers, NY the son of Joseph A. and Louise (Masse) Larkin.
Thomas graduated from St. Patrick's Academy in Binghamton and Dutchess Community College. He was a devout Roman Catholic.
He proudly served in the Vietnam War with the United States Army from 1966-1968.
Survivors include his siblings, Daniel Sr., Kathleen, Denis, Jeanne, Maureen and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by Patricia, Joseph Jr., John, MaryLou, and nephew, Daniel Jr.
There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from St. Anthony's Church in Pine Plains, NY. with Rev. Kent Wilson, officiating.
Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery / Pine Plains, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church 68 Poplar Ave. Pine Plains, NY 12567.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019