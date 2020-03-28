|
|
Thomas M. Marshall
Wappingers Falls - Thomas M. Marshall, 70, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
He was born in Poughkeepsie November 27, 1949, the son of Raymond J. Marshall and Eleanor DiDonato.
Tom was employed as Highway superintendant for the Village of Wappingers Falls, retiring 8 years ago. He was also involved with Marshall Fencing for many years. His wife, the former Linda D. VanVoorhis, died March 16, 2005.
He was an honorary member of the V.F.W. Post #5913, S.W.Johnson Eng. Co, both of Wappingers Falls, and the Elks lodge in Poughkeepsie and also the Italian Center.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas Marshall (Stacy) of Poughkeepsie, Scott Marshall (Karoline) of Poughkeepsie, David Marshall (Erin) of Wappingers Falls, Grandchildren, Aidan, Brenden, Dylan, and Isabelle, his domestic partner, Linda Hansen, Sisters, Theresa Weber of LaGrangeville, Rosemary Maney of Pennsylvania, and Helen Just of New York state, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond J. Marshall.
Services are private. Burial St. Marys Cemetery.To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com Arrangements are in charge of Delehanty Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center(Memorial Gifts) 1275 York Ave., N.Y, N.Y. 10131-0112.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020