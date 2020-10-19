Thomas McKenna, Sr.
Poughkeepsie - Thomas J. McKenna, Sr., 91, an area resident since 1970 and formerly of the Bronx, died peacefully on October 17, 2020 at the Lutheran Care Center.
Born in New York City on July 24, 1929, he was the son of Thomas and Nora (Morris) McKenna. Tom (Sonny) proudly served our country in the US Marine Corps and was employed as an Electrician with Con Edison in Buchanan. He was a parishioner of St. Martin de Porres Church and had been a member of St. Mary's Council #4065, Knights of Columbus. A snowbird, he spent his winters in Melbourne Beach, Florida until a few years ago.
On September 29, 1956 at Holy Name Parish in Manhattan, Tom married Eleanor Callahan who predeceased him on June 28, 1996. He was also predeceased by his children, Laura, Mark, Dennis and Joseph; and his siblings, Patrick, Mary, Theresa, Nancy and Joseph.
Tom is survived by his children and their spouses, Deborah and Neil Marcellus of Poughkeepsie, Thomas and Kathleen McKenna of Pleasant Valley, Irene McGraw of Poughkeepsie, Christopher and Theresa McKenna of Wappingers Falls, Angela and Matthew Kelly of Mooresville NC ; his daughter-in-law, Lynn McKenna of Poughkeepsie; his grandchildren, Dana, Craig, Victoria, Tommy, Brian, Mitchell, Timothy, Kevin, Erin, Sarah and Vincent; 8 great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, October 30 at 11am at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie. The Mass will be offered for Tom and his son Joseph who died on April 3, 2020. Interment will follow in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donation may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
Memorial donation may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.
