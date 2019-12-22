Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Poughkeepsie, NY
Thomas Michael Gilmartin

Thomas Michael Gilmartin, 80, of Calabash, NC passed away November 28, 2019. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late John Gilmartin and Elizabeth Poland Gilmartin. He was a resident of Wappingers Falls from 1972-1999. He was a retired power plant supervisor. He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, a Eucharist Minister, an active member of the church food pantry at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. He was also a life-time member of the New Hackensack Fire Department in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Tom is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Noreen Coard Gilmartin; daughter, Maura Gilmartin Lyons, Poughkeepsie, NY; sons, Sean Gilmartin (Margaret), Ossining,NY and Kevin Gilmartin (Maureen), Fishkill NY; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be celebrated Friday, December 27, 2019 at 6pm at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Poughkeepsie, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
