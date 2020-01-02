|
|
Thomas Murphy
Union Vale - Thomas A. Murphy, 81, a Union Vale resident since 1994 and previously of Somers for 30 years, died on December 31, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on November 13, 1938 in Manhattan, Thomas was the son of Thomas and Bridget (Curtin) Murphy. On May 5, 1974 in Somers, Tom married Bernadette Waldron who predeceased him on August 2, 2008.
Tom was a teacher at Mahopac High School for 35 years until his retirement in 2000. He also coached Track and Field and JV Football. He was a beloved EMS Captain, Past Assistant Chief of the Rescue Squad, and Life Member of the Union Vale Fire Department where he was a friend to all and a role model to many. Tom was an elections inspector for the Board of Elections and an avid Army Football, NY Giants and Notre Dame fan. He was a parishioner of St. Denis Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister at Mass and at the Wingate at Dutchess, and member of the RCIA Program.
He is survived by his life partner, Patricia Taranto; his children, Catherine Glover and her husband, Philip of Norfolk, VA, Beth McLeary and her husband Joseph of Memphis, TN, and Janet Almasi and her husband Peter of Hyde Park; his grandchildren, Christopher Reid and his wife Jillian, Emma Sweeney, Hannah Sweeney and Murphy McLeary; his great grandchildren, Elijah, Adriana, Victoria and Lorenzo Reid; and his siblings, Joseph Murphy and Kay Tully. Tom was predeceased by his sons, John Sweeney on May 4, 2013 and David Sweeney on May 10, 2011.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1-4pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Union Vale Rescue Squad. Please visit Tom's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020