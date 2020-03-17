Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Marys Cemetery
Thomas P. Bracone


1927 - 2020
Thomas P. Bracone Obituary
Thomas P. Bracone

Wappingers Falls - Thomas P. Bracone, 93, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Eleanor at Hyde Park.

He was born in Wappingers Falls January 12, 1927, the son of Pasquale and Ida Eanni Bracone.

On May 10, 1953, he married the former Ida S. Priante, who died December 13, 2018.

Tom was employed at IBM in Poughkeepsie as a mail clerk. He was a member of S.W. Johnson Eng. Co.#2, Knights of Columbus Council 1646, V.F.W. Post 5913, and American Legion Post #427, all of Wappingers Falls. He also served in the U.S. Army from '44-'48.

Surviving are his sons, Thomas Bracone(Ronni) of Marlboro, Frank Bracone of Milton, and a daughter, Barbara Jackson (Don), of Marlboro, Grandchildren, Ian, Corey, Dylan, Matthew, Meredith, Erin Verhazen (Peter), Bryan, and Alexandra, Great grandchildren, Landon, Asher, and Holden, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private viewing at the convenience of the family. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the V.F.W. Post 5913, 8 School St. Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
