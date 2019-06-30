Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
7411 S. Broadway
Red Hook, NY
Thomas Patrick Skelly


1961 - 2019
Thomas Patrick Skelly Obituary
Thomas Patrick Skelly

Red Hook - Thomas Patrick Skelly, 58, of Bothell, WA and a previous resident of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Swedish Medical Center in Edmonds, WA.

Born May 13, 1961, in Troy, NY, he was the son of the late Donald and Marilyn (Herbert) Skelly. Tom married Bonnie Hugick on August 13, 1988.

Prior to taking a pause on his career in the early 2000's to take care of his family and become a stay at home dad, Tom was a Sales manager for Furman Lumber in Billerica, MA. Tom spent many years as the homemaker for his family, taking care of his two children and most recently 93 year old mother in law, Irene Hugick. His unique fashion sense and ability to bring people joy and laughter will be remembered by many of his friends and family.

In addition to his wife Bonnie, Tom is survived by his two children, Thomas II and Leah, of Seattle, WA; his siblings, Donald (Lynn) C. Kelly of Jacksonville, FL, Joseph E. Skelly of Tuscan, AZ, Robert (Stacey) F. Skelly of Houston, TX, Charles (Susan) F. Skelly of Underhill, VT, John D. Skelly of New York, NY, and Maryann Skelly of Red Hook, NY; in addition to nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His brother, William Skelly also preceded him in life in addition to his parents.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on June 30th, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Christopher's Church, 7411 S. Broadway, Red Hook, on July 1st, 2019 at 11AM. Burial will follow at St. Sylvia's Cemetery, Tivoli.

Memorial donations may be made in Thomas's memory to the PetSmart Charities in Phoenix, AZ, https://go.petsmartcharities.org to help save lives of homeless pets.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 30, 2019
