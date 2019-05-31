|
Thomas Ryan Nicks
Hays, NC - On Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, Thomas, loving husband, father and friend, passed away at his residence in Hays, North Carolina after a long cancer related illness. Thomas was born in NYC, NY, September of 1949 and was 69 years.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his son, Eugene; his daughter, Tammy and her two sons of Purlear, NC; along with his brother, Robert of Moravian Falls, NC.
Tom grew up and lived in and around Pawling, New York for a good portion of his life. His career was in communications, sound and video production services. Tom owned a number of companies through the years, the latter being Sound Video Production Services, LLC., which provided audio/visual/lighting services for local events. While working at a local event Tom fell in love with the Wilkes County, NC area. In 2012 he and Jennifer moved to their present residence in Hays. After moving to North Carolina, Tom worked with SE systems, Inc. of Greensboro, NC doing special events throughout North and South Carolina, MERLEFEST being one of his favorites. As a amateur radio enthusiast, (HAM), Tom always enjoyed lending a technical hand wherever he could.
A private service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center @ Wake Forest Baptist Health, ATT: Office of Philanthropy and Alumni relations, PO Box 571021, Winston Salem, NC 27157-1021 or call 336-716-4589.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro, NC is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 31, 2019