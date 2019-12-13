|
|
Thomas S. Athanas
Hyde Park - Thomas S. Athanas, 83, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with his family by his side.
Born in Poughkeepsie on March 19, 1936, Tom was the son of the late Theodore and Susan Dakides Athanas. He attended Hyde Park Schools.
Tom knew the value of hard work. He was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local #201 for twenty-four years before opening his own contracting business. He owned and operated T.A. Mechanical for twenty-six years until his retirement in 2017.
Mr. Athanas had a love for car racing. He started stock car racing at Rhinebeck in the 1950's. In 1967, he started racing at Lebanon Valley, Accord, and Middletown. An avid dirt racer, Tom belonged to the Northeastern Vintage Dirt Modified Racing Club. He was inducted into the Hudson Valley Historical Racing Committee Hall of Fame, and in 2014, the Hudson Valley Sports Museum.
On May 22, 1959, Tom married the former Patricia A. Taylor. His wife of sixty years survives at home.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his three sons, Theodore (Theresa) Athanas of Hyde Park, Thomas (Kim) Athanas of Hollywood, SC, and Todd (Karen) Athanas of Hyde Park.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren. They are Zachary, Theodore, Sarah, Lindsay, and David; and great-grandson, Camryn.
Tom is also survived by a sister, Pauline Odell; brother-in-law, Charles (Joan) Taylor, all of Hyde Park; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 6 pm, Sunday, December 15th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be at 10 am, Monday, December 16th at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
Tom's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (), or, the Roosevelt Fire District, PO Box 394, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.rooseveltfiredistrict.com).
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019