Poughkeepsie - Thomas S. Evans, 88, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away May 7, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on November 21, 1930, he was the son to the late Claude Evans and Jeanette Koresky. Thomas proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked as a Pipe Fitter for the local 21 Union Plumbers and Steam Fitters. Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas Evans Jr. and wife Deborah of Staatsburg, NY, son, Paul Evans and Wife Denise of Hyde Park, daughter Kerry Evans of Hyde park, NY, son, Brett Mihans of Poughkeepsie, NY. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angela and Paul Evans II, Louis Pugliese, as well as Collin Mihans.



Calling hours will take place Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Graveside services will take place May 10, 2019 at 10am at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Poughkeepsie, NY.