Thomas Samuel "Tom" Jones Sr.


Thomas Samuel "Tom" Jones, Sr.

Pinehurst - Thomas Samuel "Tom" Jones, Sr., 79 of Pinehurst, passed away on April 19, 2019, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.

Born on November 4, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, New York to the late Samuel and Gladys Jones. He proudly served in the US Army for three years. Tom worked for IBM in New York before retiring to Pinehurst. He worked part-time for Pinehurst Resort and Pine Needles in Golf Operations. He enjoyed being with family and as he got older he enjoyed "chilling out", playing golf, reading and watching tv.

He is survived by his wife of 39 ½ years, Nancy Jones; three children, Stephanie Scivolette (John), Thomas Jones, Jr. (Marla) and Christie Lynn Jones; also survived by two nieces and one nephew.

At Tom's request, no services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , or a .

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
