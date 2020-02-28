|
Thomas Schiesel
Wappingers Falls - Thomas L. Schiesel, 97, a Wappingers Falls resident since 1954, died on February 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 24, 1922, and raised in Kenmore, NY, he was the son of Matthew and Natalie (McGuirk) Schiesel. He was a graduate of Kenmore High School and proudly served in the American Merchant Marine 1943-1947, attaining the rank of Chief Radio Officer on Tankers. He was a charter member and past President of Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Merchant Marine Veterans.
Tom and Dorothy Brunner were married in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Greenwich Village, NY on January 31, 1946. They recently celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary with their family. He graduated from Bliss Electrical School, became an IBM Customer Engineer, and ended a thirty year career as a Development Engineer in the Poughkeepsie Laboratory in 1977. Upon retirement, he and Dottie traveled extensively in their motor home throughout the United States and Canada. Tom enjoyed woodworking, canoeing, building, fishing, and doing crosswords, but most of all, he loved Dottie and their family.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; twin sons, John Schiesel and Daniel (Lorry) Schiesel; and daughters, Anne Schiesel and Lorraine LaVallee. He also leaves behind: John's daughter, Jessamyn; Dan's wife, Lorry, their son, Dylan (Candice) Schiesel and daughter, Julia (Amete) Balas; Lorraine's son, John (Mandy) LaVallee and daughter, Jenna (Andrew) Bohannon. He was also blessed with 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, William and Robert.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020