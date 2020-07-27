Thomas Sullivan
Beekman - Thomas James Sullivan, 61, a lifelong area resident, died on July 25, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Valley Stream on November 24, 1958, he was the son of Vincent and Carmella (Diorio) Sullivan. Tom was a Real Estate Appraiser and the owner and operator of Sullivan Appraisals. He sponsored and coached for the Town of Beekman Softball League for many years. He was a member of the Beekman Country Club. He also enjoyed music - singing and playing the guitar and drums. He loved the Yankees and Giants, but more than anything, he loved ice cream. A major accomplishment in his life was completing the Army Ten- Miler three times.
On September 17, 1994 in Pawling, Tom married Cheryl Adams who survives at home. Together, they raised their family to always provide service to others. He is also survived by his children, Brian (Semaj), Courtney (EJ), Brielle (Anthony), and Avery; his grandchildren who were the laughter, light and greatest loves of his life, Jonathan, William, Anthony, Lucas, Logan, Evan and Haleigh; his great-granddaughter, Anjah; his siblings, John, Paul, and Michael Sullivan, Mary Bruno, and Jean Capalbo.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be on Thursday at 10am at the funeral home followed by interment in Raymond Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Wigs & Wishes, 304 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080. This foundation provides courageous women battling cancer with a wig at no cost, as well as granting wishes to children battling childhood cancer. Please visit Tom's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.