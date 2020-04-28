Services
1968 - 2020
Copake, NY - Thomas (Tommy) C. Barlow, 51, of Copake passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Sharon Hospital in Connecticut after a sudden illness.

Tom was born July 25, 1968, in Sharon Connecticut the son of Thomas and Wava (Begor) Barlow and spent his early life growing up on his family's farm in South Amenia and graduated from Webutuck High School in 1986. After graduating Tom moved to Peru NY where he continued to work the farm and attend college at SUNY Plattsburgh and graduated with his business degree. After graduating college Tom did mechanical work for numerous businesses before starting his own business TB Roadcall in 1997.

On March 8, 2003 Tom married the love of his life Lea Ann Hay and in addition to gaining 2 great step-sons they went on to have 2 wonderful children. Tom was very proud of his family and especially his kids and loved attending the fair every year when they were showing their cows for 4H. He will always be remembered for his unique personality and willingness to help anyone in need. He was known to work from sun up to sun down, never stopping until the job was done.

In addition to his parents and wife he is survived by his children Lee Hay Shepard, David Shepard Jr.(his girlfriend Alex Braidt), Hannah (her boyfriend Killian Waldorf) and William; grandson Brantley Shepard; mother-in-law Rita Loucks; brother Patrick; sisters Lisa Humbert, Heather and Amanda and his beloved uncle Jesse and many other brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was pre deceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; aunt Sandy Barlow and aunt Marylou Farnhom.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Thomas C Barlow GoFundMe set up to help the family with expenses.

The family would like to thank all their family and friends for their support during this difficult time.

To sign the online register please access www.peckandpeck.net
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020
